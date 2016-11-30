Hoy
11
- Zárate - 12.2° / 12.9°
Lluvia
Presión 1027.17 hpa
Humedad 92%
Mañana
12
- Zárate - 9.3° / 9.5°
Despejado
Presión 1033.39 hpa
Humedad 90%
Miércoles
13
- Zárate - 10.3°
Despejado
Presión 1035.8 hpa
Humedad 81%
La Voz de Zárate
Cambiar Nav
Actualidad
La Ciudad
Sociedad
Eventos
Política
Policiales
Educación
Salud
Deportes
Sociales
Desarrollo
IUMP – Subscription Plan
Compartir
Twittear
Free
Sign up Now!
Free
level allowing limited access to most of our content.
Sign Up
One Time Plan
only $10
Premium Content!
It is a
one time
payment of a small fee. Just have a test.
Sign Up
Recurring Plan
only $1
Is a
Recurring
Payment (monthly) on a small fee for testing purpose.
New Updates will be available!
Sign Up
Secciones
Actualidad
La Ciudad
Sociedad
Eventos
Política
Policiales
Educación
Salud
Deportes
Sociales
Desarrollo
Nuestras oficinas